Monday, 05 October 2020 – Over the past few days, rumors about DJ Mo and Size 8’s marriage have been spreading online.

It’s alleged that the celebrity gospel deejay has been cheating on his wife with multiple women.

Although the philandering DJ and his wife are pretending that all is okay, tea master Edgar Obare claims that he has irrefutable evidence that their marriage is on the rocks.

Obare took to his Instagram stories and hinted that he has evidence to show that DJ MO is cheating on his wife.

He is looking for the best way to break the story with complete evidence that will leave no doubt whatsoever.

The ‘Tea Master’ revealed that soon, he will release a bomb because fans are dying to know what is happening between Mo and Size 8.

This is what Edgar Obare posted.

