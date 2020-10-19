Monday, 19 October 2020 – About 7 years ago, gospel songstress, Emmy Kosgey, walked down the aisle with wealthy Nigerian preacher, Anslem Madubuko of Revival Gospel Assembly Church.

Emmy’s marriage with Anslem Madubuko sparked a lot of reactions from Kenyans.

She was accused of being a gold digger after getting married to an older man.

‘Prophets of Doom’ prophesied that their hyped marriage won’t last for more than 2 years but 7 years later, they are still going strong.

The beautiful songstress has flaunted posh life that she is currently living in Lagos, Nigeria with her husband.

She posted a photo flossing her parking lot that looks like a high-end car bazaar along Kiambu road.

Emmy Kosgey cruises in a customized BMW X6.

That is her favourite car although she has other guzzlers at her disposal.

The Hummer in the background belongs to her husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST