Thursday, 22 October 2020 – News of Ugandan gospel singer, Julie Mutesasira, getting married to a fellow woman days after her ex-husband, Pastor Steven Mutesasira, married another woman has gone viral on social media.

Julie Mutesasira and Pastor Mutesasira were married for many years and they have three children together.

The marriage ended after a bitter divorce.

The popular pastor and his gospel celebrity wife officially divorced in 2016.

Julie then relocated to Canada, leaving behind her three children with their father.

Pastor Mutesasira, a senior preacher at Appointed Upper Room Church, tied the knot with his new wife, Joyce, in a glamorous wedding last weekend.

The pastor shared photos of his wedding with a new wife saying, “An excellent wife is the crown of her husband, but she, who shames him, is as rotten in his bones (Proverbs 12:4). Marriage is a life-long covenant between a man and a woman to live as one flesh, for their mutual benefits, and for the bearing of children”

“The relation of husband-wife is the most beautiful relational of the world. It’s the relation by which two different people turn into one entity for the lifetime,” he added.

A few days after he made the post and introduced his new wife, a photo of his ex-wife’s wedding to a fellow woman emerged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.