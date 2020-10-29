Thursday, 29 October 2020 – Dreaded undercover cop, Hesy Wa Dandora, is hunting for a gangster who posted a video on social media and accidentally exposed a pistol that was tucked in his waist.

The youthful gangster shared a video online dancing to reggae with a friend while enjoying booze and forgot to hide the gun.

The pistol that he uses to terrorize innocent Kenyans was clearly visible in the video that he posted and later deleted but hawk-eyed Netizens had already downloaded it and alerted the undercover cop.

Judging from the video, this young boy is always armed and ready to strike.

Now that he has caught the attention of Hesy Wa Dandora, he should just buy a coffin and prepare to meet his Maker.

Watch the video.

