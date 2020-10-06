Tuesday, October 6, 2020 – Garissa Town MP Aden Duale is back with a bang after missing in action for a while since his unceremonious removal as Majority Leader.

Speaking during an interview with Jacque Maribe, Duale announced that he will support Deputy President William Ruto.

As the patron of the pastoralist parliamentary group, Duale revealed that he was rallying his North-Eastern community to back DP Ruto’s race for the presidency.

“My candidate for 2022 is William Ruto.”

“I will use whatever it takes to campaign for him,” he asserted.

Regarding possible alliances, he maintained that the 2022 race to State House only involved two horses, terming the other contenders as ‘donkeys’, jokingly.

“Unless the rest of the candidates join our coalition, they should not even bother looking for me,” he remarked.

