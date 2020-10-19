Monday, October 19, 2020 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have nabbed Archibald Kalela Mwandawiro, a man suspected to be an international spy.

The 52-year-old was arrested after a sting operation by the newly created Special Service Unit (SSU) at Milondo in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County.

The SSU detectives seized devices used in the interception, access and transmission of messages to unauthorized recipients.

The detectives managed to track the suspect to his house after acting on intelligence and managed to obtain several sim cards.

“Acting on intelligence, detectives raided the suspect’s house where on conducting a thorough search therein found, two Global Systems for Mobile communications (GSM), one fitted with 512 sim cards.”

“Four Internet Routers, a GSM Skyline inserted with 64 sim cards, 25 modems, 83 sim cards, 76 sim cards, an electric Inverter, a laptop and mobile handset among others,” read DCI’s statement in part.

DCI established that the widely travelled suspect is a computer science expert from a local university, who sends espionage materials to a country in the West.

The suspect is currently under DCI custody for further interrogation as the detectives continue with the investigations.

It has not yet been established which countries the alleged international spy was in contact with and what information he may have relayed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST