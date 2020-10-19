Monday, 19 October 2020 – Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill, the founder of the popular Churchill Live Show aired on NTV, has reportedly refused to contribute money for the burial of his former employee and comedian, Othuol Othuol.

According to reports, Churchill told off the burial committee that is organizing Othuol’s final send-off after he was requested to contribute Sh100, 000.

Churchill is said to have complained to the committee that the money he was being requested to contribute was too much.

He argued that he gave the late Othuol enough platform to transform his life through the Churchill show but he didn’t utilize the chance.

Churchill reportedly told actress Silphrosa, who is part of the burial committee that he tried his level best to save Othuol but his efforts bore no fruits.

Othuol succumbed to a brain tumor about two weeks ago while he was undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Before he died, he had turned into an alcoholic.

He reportedly stopped taking medication after he became a slave of the bottle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST