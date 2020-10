Friday, 30 October 2020 – There was drama at Mathioya where DP Ruto had visited to help a group of women in the area after a man emerged from the blues and attempted to attack him.

The middle-aged man confronted the DP and attempted to attack him when he was leaving the venue.

However, Ruto’s hawk-eyed bodyguards dealt with him ruthlessly before he unleashed his madness.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.