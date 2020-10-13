Tuesday, 13 October 2020– Drama erupted at a wedding after a jilted woman stormed the church when her husband was exchanging vows with another woman.

The rowdy woman emerged from the blues wailing when her husband was about to kiss the bride with a baby tied on her back and started causing mayhem.

The woman said that she has the right to disrupt the wedding since she had not formally divorced her husband.

Guests were left tongue-tied as the woman caused drama.

Watch the video.

