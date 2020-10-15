Thursday, October 15, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has today toured Nyamira County on a mission to empower Boda Boda operators in the area.

When he landed in the agricultural rich county, Ruto was welcomed like a king with ‘hustler’ chants filling the air.

Last week, Ruto’s meeting in the county was disrupted after police claimed it was illegal.

On Monday, police allowed him to hold the rally on condition that there will be no violence.

“As a convener, you will work with police officers to ensure that law and order is maintained. You will be held responsible for any acts of lawlessness and disorder that may arise,” Nyamira Police Station Commander, Mohamed Sasura, told Ruto in a letter.

The DP will hold a funds drive for Nyamira South Sub County Boda Boda Sacco at Sironga playground and later, a funds drive at Miriri in Kitutu Masaba constituency for SDA churches.

Here is the video of Ruto arriving in Nyamira on Thursday.

