Monday, October 12, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked for forgiveness from residents of Murang’a and Nyamira counties after chaos broke out during his meetings that left two people dead and scores injured.

Speaking on Sunday after attending a church service at the Africa Inland Church Bomani in Machakos Town, Ruto said as the second in command in the country, he has apologised over the incident and sent condolences to the family of two members who died during the Murang’a skirmishes a week ago.

The DP also castigated the police for lobbing teargas inside a church in Murang’a saying the officers responsible for the incident should be ashamed.

“We should never witness such in a country that professes to be God-fearing. Teargas should never be near a church or worshippers,” he said.

He further stated that politicians must respect and accommodate each other even when faced with differing ideas on issues.

“Let us work together. We want a country that we can all walk together,” he noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST