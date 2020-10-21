Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Dr. Rosylene Akombe, has concurred with sentiments made by a curious netizen who said President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, are secretly working together to send ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, to political oblivion in 2022.

On Tuesday, a netizen identified as Nduko Omatigere alleged that the duo might have adopted a military strategy to fool Kenyans after they failed to deliver what they promised.

Nduko stated that Uhuru and Ruto are using military deception to deflect the public rage from their failed presidency.

He further noted that Kenyans were about to revolt against them so they created a fog of war to disorient people as they consolidate their advantage.

“MILDEC (military deception) is what the #uhuruto duo adopted to deflect public rage away from their failed Presidency. They knew you were about to revolt so they created a fog of war (#BBI & #Tangatanga) to disorient you as they consolidate their advantage. It’s #psyops at work,” Nduko wrote.

Akombe, who is in exile in the United States, agreed with Nduko’s sentiments saying that the BBI narrative from Uhuru’s side and the ‘hustler nation’ propagated by Ruto are all branches of the same tree.

“On point! They are banking on vita vya panzi, furaha ya kunguru. #BBIReport and #HustlerNation are narratives created from the same deep state factory. All to maintain the core economic interests of the billionaires & securocrats who run the country (plutocracy). Wako pamoja,” Akombe shared on her Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST