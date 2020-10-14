Wednesday, 14 October 2020 – Local comedian, Dr. Ofweneke, was married to a lady called Nicah the Queen, before they broke up over infidelity.

Nicah, who masquerades as a gospel artist, has a very curvy body and a big booty that she loves flaunting on social media.

In the latest video that she posted on her Instagram page, the mother of two was seen shaking her juicy booty while dressed in a dera.

She was probably showing her ex-husband what he is missing.

Nicah fell in love with a Nigerian man after she broke up with Dr. Ofweneke.

The man chewed her and then dumped her like rotten cabbages.

She is currently single and according to reports, she has joined the league of socialites.

See this hot video that she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST