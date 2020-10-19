Monday, October 19, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Dr. Oburu Odinga, has responded to Deputy President William Ruto, who attacked him on Sunday.

Ruto, who was speaking in Embu, said even if Dr. Oburu Odinga is named as Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, he will still defeat the ‘system’ since he is with God and Kenyans.

“I hear them troubled who to choose as the IEBC Chairman. We don’t have a problem with that, even if they appoint Oburu Odinga as the IEBC Chairman, Kenyans will decide,” Ruto said.

The remarks by Ruto attracted a lot of anger with many Kenyans asking the second in command to respect Dr. Oburu Odinga since he is not competing with him in the 2022 presidential election.

Later, Dr. Oburu in a Facebook post told the DP that he should know that he is not his age matte adding that he should go for the likes of Kapseret Member of Parliament Hon Oscar Sudi and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika.

The EALA MP also warned MPs allied to the DP that they should have limits on their campaigns and know Kenya will continue to exist whether Ruto wins the presidency or not.

“William Ruto must know that his age mates are the likes of Sudi and Kihika. It’s high time tangatanga to have limits on their campaigns. The IEBC you’re talking about is the same that made you Deputy President.. Carry your grievances to the party leader,”

“While giving handouts of a fraction stolen from government coffers, ensure you sell your agendas not fighting anyone and govt bodies. Kenya will exist with or without you being President. Janeko!” Dr. Oburu said.

