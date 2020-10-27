Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji now wants former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s bond cancelled, after he skipped court for the third time in his Ksh588 million graft case.

Waititu failed to appear in court, with his lawyers once again claiming that he contracted Covid-19 and was admitted at a hospital.

“My client has been unwell.”

“He went for check up on October 24 and was referred to the High Dependency Unit for admission at a hospital.”

“He was admitted and is not ready to proceed with the case,” Waititu’s lawyer argued.

The prosecution accused the former Jubilee politician of evading trial.

Cancellation of his bond means that he may be arrested if he skips court again.

The prosecution also asked that Waititu be made to undergo a mental assessment before the determination of his case.

The DPP also sought to have his lawyers compelled to provide his medical records.

Haji asked the court to appoint a team of three medics from the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPD), a move his defence team protested.

But with the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, thieves like Waititu will have nowhere to hide as it has proposed stringent measures to curb graft.

