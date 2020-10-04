Sunday, October 4, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have told Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, to resign for undermining the DP, who happens to be the Deputy Party Leader.

On Friday, Tuju, in a strongly-worded statement, banned Ruto from holding his meetings at Jubilee Party headquarters in Pangani.

Tuju accused the DP of campaigning for Jubilee Party Asili instead of the Jubilee Party.

But Ruto’s allies led by Naivasha MP, Jane Kihara, said every member of the party has a right to the party headquarter.

“It is laughable to hear Tuju calling on the DP and some MPs to keep away from Jubilee House yet we are the ones who pay for the rent and his salary,” Kihara said

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici, another ally of Ruto, told Tuju to resign before they forcefully evict him.

“He is a stranger to the party and he should be the one resigning. Ruto is among people who formed the Jubilee Party and he is going nowhere,” Ngirici stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST