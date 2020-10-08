Thursday, October 8, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has postponed his Nyamira County fundraisers following chaotic events witnessed earlier today.

Ruto, who is second in command, was supposed to attend two fundraising events, one for boda boda riders and another for Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) churches.

Following discussions with area leaders, the DP said the events will be moved to next week Thursday.

“After consultations with MPs Kemosi, Mose, Nyamoko, the bodaboda sacco and church leadership who had invited us, we have postponed the two functions in Nyamira County to Thursday next week.

“The disruptive dispersal by police of Kenyans engaged in economic empowerment is unnecessary,” Ruto wrote on his Twitter page.

Tension was high in Kebirigo after Nyamira County commissioner Amos Mariba banned the meeting and blocked riders from entering Kebirigo High School where the function was supposed to be held.

The County Commissioner said he banned the gathering in line with yesterday’s directive by Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua.

“Following an advisory by the National Security Council, Nyamira County commissioner Mr. Amos Mariba has with immediate effect suspended DP Ruto’s Nyamira tour which was scheduled on 8th October 2020 for failing to notify and abide by the NSC guidelines,” he said in a statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST