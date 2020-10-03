Saturday, October 3, 2020 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, on Friday shocked the nation when he announced the expulsion of Deputy President William Ruto, from the ruling coalition.

Though Tuju’s announcement is waiting for the approval of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Jubilee Party leader, already, there are indications that the DP’s goose is cooked.

Reacting to Ruto’s ouster from Jubilee Party, MCAs from Uasin Gishu County assembly have threatened to stop paying monthly subscription fees to the ruling coalition if they expel the DP.

Led by their Speaker David Kiplagat, the ward representatives also called on all Jubilee members to stop financial support to the outfit over threats to eject Ruto.

“As party members, we shall cease making monthly contributions over what they said they would do to Ruto. We call upon all the county assemblies and parliamentarians to stop making contributions,” Kiplagat said.

Kiplangat said Ruto was duly elected the deputy president to lead the party alongside Uhuru Kenyatta and that they would resist his planned ouster.

