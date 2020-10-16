Friday ,October 16, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has indirectly blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, for stalled development projects in the country.

Speaking on Thursday after holding two fundraisers for Boda Boda riders in Nyamira County, Ruto said Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which is an initiative by Uhuru and Raila has made major Government projects lag behind.

“We (Ruto and Uhuru) had the national housing programme as one of the Big Four agenda that was aimed at building 500,000 houses every year across the country. The programme was to create jobs for plumbers, carpenters, masons, electricians and engineers, but BBI has stopped all this,” Ruto said.

The DP said he will oppose every attempt to create jobs for a few individuals through the BBI process.

“We always talk about changing the Constitution but this time round, we are going to engage in talking about changing lives of the poor and lowly in the country,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST