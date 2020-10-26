Monday, October 26, 2020 – The 2022 presidential race is taking shape after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga declared he would be on the ballot, running for the presidency.

Speaking in Mabole Village in Butere Constituency, Raila announced that he will make the fifth stab at the presidency in 2022, setting the ground for a bruising battle with Deputy President William Ruto.

He dismissed those urging him to retire from active politics, saying he has a responsibility to midwife Kenya’s ‘third liberation’.

He noted that he is determined to liberate Kenyans from poverty, corruption and marginalization.

“Do you want me to retire?”

“Okay, I am still strong and ready to lead the third liberation which we have begun,” stated Raila.

This is the first time Raila has come out to clear any doubt that he will contest in the 2022 General Election to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

