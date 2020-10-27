Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – Embattled Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua is now in police custody following his arrest yesterday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Gachagua was arrested and taken to DCI Headquarters over the Ksh12.5 billion scandal, in which he is accused of embezzling public funds.

According to the DCI, 22 companies are said to have been beneficiaries of the alleged multi-billion scandal in tenders from the National and County Governments.

This comes after the MP’s bank accounts were frozen with detectives seeking to establish the source of the huge sum that passed through his accounts.

The frozen accounts contained Ksh202 Million with one account having Ksh35 Million another Ksh165 million and two more with Ksh1.1 million and Ksh700,000.

Other government officials who are allegedly being investigated by DCI include former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua Nderitu, Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and Ruguru MCA Karanja Muriuki.

The MP is also on the radar of the Asset Recovery Agency that is also probing the source of the billions.

According to an investigation file, two hairdressers and a former mobile money transfer agent were allegedly awarded multimillion-shilling tenders for the Mathira Constituency NG-CDF.

However, Gachagua, who is one of Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants, came out strongly to defend the deals claiming that they were not fraudulent and followed the due procedure.

