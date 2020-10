Wednesday, 21 October 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has left tongues wagging after he was spotted rocking an expensive wrist watch whose price can feed a whole village.

According to the photo going rounds on social media, the gold coated watch that Ruto was spotted wearing cost a whooping sh 4.8 Million.

Netizens have criticized Ruto for calling himself a hustler yet he can afford a watch that cost millions of shillings.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST