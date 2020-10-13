Tuesday, October 13, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has summoned his allies to his Karen residence to strategise on how to beat the ‘system’ and the ‘deep state’ following a crackdown on political meetings in the country, which has seen the DP’s three public rallies halted.

This comes even as it emerged that Ruto’s team is exploiting other avenues to circumvent the new directive on political rallies.

“At the moment, we have instructed a team of lawyers to explore all the available legal options before we can think of other alternatives.”

“We are not ready for any confrontation, which we may resort to at a later stage,” Embakasi North MP James Gakuya revealed.

The team is also considering challenging the new rules in court as explained by Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

“A number of people and institutions, including the Law Society of Kenya, are going to challenge the rules set by the State.”

“This will be a clear case since what the State has done is unconstitutional,” he noted.

The DP is also set to meet with three aspirants for the Msambweni by-election in his office in Nairobi in an attempt to settle on one candidate to challenge ODM’s Omar Iddi Boga in the December 15 by-election.

The aspirants, Feisal Bader, Bashir Kilalo and Peter Nzuki are set to travel to Nairobi for the consultation meeting with the DP.

This comes after police stopped a meeting at Diani Reef Hotel on Friday, October 9, that was intended to reach a consensus on who among the three aspirants the DP should support.

The Kenyan DAILY POST