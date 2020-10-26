Monday, October 26, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is a courageous man going by how he expressed his views at the Bomas of Kenya, on Monday, during the launch of the much-publicised Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

From the beginning of the launch, you could tell that the crowd that had gathered at the Bomas was carefully selected to reflect a certain political grouping.

From speaker to speaker, they were all heaping praises for the BBI report document.

But when the DP took to the podium, he raised fundamental issues on BBI and the whole crowd erupted with rage with the likes of Mbita MP, Millie Odhiambo, throwing tantrums at the second in command, after he literally stopped the ‘BBI reggae’

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, watched in shock as the DP poked holes in the document.

He pointed out the retrogressive sections like the one for Judiciary Ombudsman and the police Council issues that seek to bring back the era of the Imperial President.

While the DP was booed by the crowd of over 5000 delegates, he remained defiant like the Biblical David and delivered the ‘Hustlers’ message to those in power without fear.

The Kenyan DAILY POST