Friday, October 30, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has responded to Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, who accused him of radicalising Mt Kenya youths through his “hustler narrative”.

On Thursday, Murathe, who is a close confidant of President Uhuru Kenyatta, accused the second in command of using Mungiki’s philosophy of “halves and halves not” in Central Kenya.

Murathe also raised concerns on why the DP is empowering youths in Central Kenya and not in Rift Valley where many poor youths want wheelbarrows and handcarts.

Speaking on Friday, Ruto responded to Murathe telling him that as a Deputy President he is free to tour anywhere in the Republic of Kenya.

“I am here as a servant and Deputy President to these people,” Ruto said.

The DP also told politicians that there are some issues in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report that need consensus.

“BBI is not uniting Kenyans. More discussions are still needed to agree on the debate,” the DP said.

