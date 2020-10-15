Thursday, October 15, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto was forced to use a Helicopter to greet a multitude of supporters who had gathered at Sironga grounds, in Nyamira County, on Thursday morning.

The Chopper carrying the second in command was supposed to land at 10.30 am but a huge crowd of people stopped the chopper from finding space to land.

The pilot was forced to circle in the air for some time as Ruto greeted thousands of residents who had gathered at Sironga grounds for the much-awaited event.

However, after a 30-minute wait, Ruto landed and he got a heroic reception from leaders and residents of Nyamira County.

The DP seems to be enjoying a wave of support in the region since his excursions in the region began.

He has not been seeing eye to eye with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, whom political experts believe has been trying to lock the Gusii region off Ruto’s campaign strategy for 2022 elections.

The DP will hold a funds drive for Nyamira South Sub County Boda Boda Sacco at Sironga playground and later, a funds drive at Miriri in Kitutu Masaba constituency for SDA churches.

