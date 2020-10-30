Friday, October 30, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has been left with an egg on his face after Kangema residents failed to show up in his rally on Friday.

Ruto was scheduled to meet thousands of Boda Boda riders at General Kago stadium in Kangema for a fundraiser in aid of the operators.

However, only a few Boda Boda operators attended and Ruto, who landed on a chopper was seen waving at trees like Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula.

Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, and his Kandara counterpart,, Alice Wahome who were the conveners were seen dancing alone as Ruto landed in an empty stadium.

Here are photos of Ruto’s rally in Muranga.

