Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – ODM leader Raila Odinga yesterday lambasted Deputy President William Ruto over his early 2022 campaigns.

Speaking during the launch of the BBI report at Bomas of Kenya, Raila challenged the Jubilee administration to implement its 2017 pre-election pledges, telling Ruto that it was not yet time for 2022 campaigns.

He admonished Ruto for distancing himself from Uhuru because of the 2018 handshake between him and the president.

“Let Jubilee complete its election promises because time for 2022 will come,” stated Raila.

He also warned the DP’s campaign platform of the rich versus the poor was a recipe for chaos.

“You talk of poor people but proletariat revolutions have never been led by a bourgeoisie,” he added.

Raila linked Ruto’s decision to disentangle himself from the ruling Jubilee Government to a spouse disowning a marriage because the offspring was mentally deranged, saying Ruto should help the President to deliver.

“The President and his deputy are still a pair and they must deliver on what they promised the Kenyan people,” he said.

According to Raila, the BBI reforms had nothing to do with the 2022 elections.

His sentiments were echoed by Uhuru who warned the DP to go slow on campaigns and help him deliver the promises they made to Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST