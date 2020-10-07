Wednesday, October 7, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is doing everything humanly possible to save the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) from collapse.

Through the Attorney General Paul Kariuki, he wants a case filed to stop the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) campaigns dismissed.

In his objection to the case filed by David Ndii, Jerotich Seii, Jane Ngondi, Wanjiru Gikonyo, and Ikal Angelei, the AG argues that it is too early for them to cut short the campaigns started after the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“The petition as framed offends the principle of justiciability on account of want of ripeness,” the AG’s response said.

According to State lawyer Immanuel Mbita, the court has no powers to hear the case. He argued that Dr. Ndii and his co-petitioners had framed their arguments as if seeking an advisory opinion, which can only be heard by the Supreme Court.

He argued that the case was challenging the will of the people to decide on what they want, hence should be thrown out.

The BBI team has gathered views from Kenyans of all walks of life and documented them in a recommendation touted as a cure for all the country’s social woes – negative ethnicity, political antagonism, corruption, among others.

However, the petitioners argue that the country already has a good law, dealing with all the problems cited in the BBI document.

According to them, the only problem is failure to comply with and implement it.

It is alleged that the intention of inscribing BBI recommendations into the Constitution will be through a parliamentary route.

By this, the draft Bill will pass through Parliament, sidestepping the lengthy route of collecting and verifying one million signatures as well as the need to have the 47 county assemblies debate it, and at least 24 to pass it to reach the next stage.

