Monday, October 12, 2020 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has appealed to Kenyans to reject individuals spewing hate, which he said has the potential to plunge Kenya back to the political turmoil witnessed in 2007/08.

Speaking in Nyamira during thanksgiving ceremonies in Makairo and Omwobo SDA churches, Matiang’i noted that there are individuals trying to endear themselves to the community asking for votes yet the next general elections are two years away.

However, he vowed to deal with them no matter their status and the position they hold.

“Politics of hate being propagated by a section of politicians ahead of the 2022 elections is dangerous for Kenya and the government will deal firmly with the instigators of hate, irrespective of their political or social status,” he said.

According to Matiang’i, the Presidency is a symbol of national unity and the holder of that office must be accorded ample time to deliver his constitutional mandate without the unnecessary distractions currently being witnessed.

The CS urged residents to stand solidly behind President Kenyatta and reject those conducting early presidential campaigns like Deputy President William Ruto.

He reiterated that peace and national stability is a critical component, pointing out that some youth have fallen prey to the disruptive and violent politics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST