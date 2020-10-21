Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – A number of schools across the country have sent students home for failing to pay fees despite Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha issuing an order on the matter.

Magoha has passionately appealed to schools to bear with parents after Covid-19 ravaged the economy, rendering many jobless and disrupting their businesses.

However, some schools have failed to heed the order and have begun sending students home a week after Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 candidates reported back to school.

Speaking yesterday, a guardian, who sought anonymity, revealed that he was asked to clear school fees or else the child will be sent home.

“I received a call from my nephew, a Form Four candidate whom I am responsible for, and he informed me that they will be sent home on Wednesday for school fees.”

“The headteacher had told them that school has no money, and those with particularly huge fee balances will have to proceed home to get money,” he explained.

Francis Kibira Muthoni, a parent at Kianderi Girls Secondary School in Murang’a County is lamenting after his daughter was twice sent home for fees.

The daughter had also not paid Ksh8,000 feeding fees required by the school.

Kibira has had to spend almost the same amount of money on her daughter’s transport in the same time span, something that has left him wondering what to do.

A number of schools across the country are taking advantage of the assessment exams that are set to commence on Wednesday to send students home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST