Friday, October 23, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Boda Boda operators to resist attempts by politicians to use them to propel their selfish ambitions.

Uhuru was particularly referring to Deputy President William Ruto, who has been using Boda Boda operators to cause chaos and even deaths in the country.

Through his Youth Empowerment Programme, the DP has been going around the country dishing out free wheelbarrows, motorbikes, and washing machines to the so-called hustlers.

Ruto’s empowerment meetings have often turned violent and chaotic and to some extent, people have died.

Speaking on Friday when he officiated the launch of a Boda Boda Investment scheme during a meeting with the Boda Boda safety association of Kenya, Uhuru urged Boda Boda riders to be smart and reject any evil scheme to destroy the country.

He urged them to support the Building Bridges Initiative which he guaranteed will take care of them rather than inviting poverty by sitting and waiting for free things like the ones being given by Ruto.

At the same time, he urged politicians to keep off young people who still have a full life ahead of them.

