Sunday, October 25, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has moved to allay fears being propagated by Deputy President William Ruto, and his allies in Tanga Tanga, over the Building Bridges Initiative.

Speaking yesterday in Siaya, Raila stated that the proposed restructuring of the Government envisioned in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, will not lead to a bloated wage bill as is being peddled by Ruto and his allies.

According to Raila, this was propaganda peddled by those against the gains the document would bring.

He reiterated the need to have constitutional reforms through BBI, which he said contains the remedy to many problems facing Kenya.

“The document has proposed the position of a Prime Minister and two deputies.”

“These people will be Members of Parliament, and will be earning as such, with just small allowances for their additional responsibilities,” Raila said.

He noted that this will be cheaper as opposed to the structure used during his power-sharing deal with former President Mwai Kibaki where the Prime Minister was co-governing with the President.

He stated that the document has elaborate proposals, which would tackle joblessness, education, economy and governance issues.

“The money allocated to counties is currently being consumed by salaries with nothing left for development.”

“This is the reason we are raising the allocation to the counties from 10 to 35 per cent, which will see counties have enough for development,” Raila said in Lwanda village Ugunja, Siaya County, at a burial.

He urged residents to read the BBI report so that they can all support it.

Raila also dismissed those urging him to retire from active politics, insisting that he has the responsibility to midwife Kenya’s third liberation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST