Sunday, 18 October 2020 – City pastor Lucy Natasha faced the wrath of Netizens after she posted photos in the forest praying and fasting.

Pastor Natasha, who has been branded a slay queen pastor, revealed that she is praying and fasting for 7 days.

However, some of the Netizens felt that prayers and fasting should be done in secret as instructed in the Bible.

They don’t understand why Pastor Natasha went to the forest to pray and fast with her photographer.

Netizens also questioned whether she must wear heavy make-up when praying and fasting.

“God will openly reward you for every step you’re taking to advance His kingdom in the name of Jesus!” she posted and attached photos in a secluded place praying and fasting.

This is how Pastor Natasha was roasted on twitter.

