Thursday, 08 October 2020 – DJ Mo has nowhere to hide after Edgar Obare exposed how he has been cheating on Size 8 with a lady identified as Margaret Wanyama.

‘Tea Master’ Obare left no stones unturned after he released irrefutable evidence showing that the gospel disk jockey and Margaret meet for secret escapades.

According to Margaret, she has been dating Size 8’s husband for 4 years.

Size 8 has spoken for the first time and revealed that she has forgiven her husband.

Mama Wambo, as she is commonly known, said that she has started 3 days of prayer and fasting to salvage her marriage.

Size 8 noted that although she is hurt, only prayers and fasting can help her at this trying moment.

DJ Mo has also made a post for the first time since he was exposed as a dangerous womanizer.

He posted a photo with his wife and two kids holding hands together while praying and captioned it, “A family that prays together stays together.”

