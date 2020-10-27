Tuesday, 27 October 2020 – Sammy Muraya, who is popularly known as DJ Mo, might have lost his lucrative job at NTV over a cheating scandal that recently went viral.

The popular DJ, who is married to Size 8, no longer hosts Crossover 101 gospel show that is aired on NTV, on Sundays, after he was caught up in a cheating scandal with a slay queen.

DJ Mo’s co-host, Grace Enkirapa, revealed that she has tried to get in touch him with but he doesn’t pick her calls.

Enkirapa hinted that NTV management might have fired DJ Mo after his image was tainted badly when Edgar Obare exposed how he secretly cheats on Size 8.

“I haven’t spoken to him and to be honest. It’s been hard for me to get to him.

“My phone calls haven’t been going through, I know it’s been difficult for him and I think when he is ready he will talk to me.

“Meanwhile the show has been going on without him but that’s the management’s decision.” Grace said in a recent interview with Radio Jambo.

However, Grace notes that DJ Mo should be given a second chance since no one is perfect.

“What I will have to say is, when you get saved you won’t stop sinning, you can’t be perfect but there will be consequences. We make mistakes.

“DJ Mo is an amazing guy and if there’s a chance of working with him again, I would love that.” She added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST