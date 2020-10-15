Thursday, 15 October 2020– Tanzanian video vixen and model, Hamisa Mobeto, has revealed that Diamond Platnumz desperately wanted to have a child with her while still married to Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan.

According to Hamisa Mobeto, they used to meet without the knowledge of his ex-wife Zari, who was mostly based in South Africa.

Hamisa disclosed that Diamond tried to impregnate her three times but she suffered a miscarriage.

They later got a son called Dylan Naseeb in 2017 while he was still married to Zari.

After their son was born, they had a nasty fallout that forced Hamisa to drag the controversial singer to court for child support.

When she was asked during a recent radio interview whether Diamond demanded to do a DNA test after their son was born, Hamisa said:

“Nadhani katika mtu mwenye uhakika zaidi kuhusu mtoto kuwa ni wake au sio wake ni Diamond, kwa sababu hata kabla sijapata mimba ya Dylan, nilishapata ujauzito wake mara tatu Na bahati mbaya ukaharibika”.

When word got out that Hamisa Mobetto was pregnant for Diamond, he refuted the rumor to save his marriage with Zari.

He later owned up the pregnancy and confessed that he cheated on Zari with Mobetto.

Diamond has several baby mamas.

His mother recently said that he hopes her son will soon find a wife and settle down.

The Kenyan DAILY POST