Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – A section of Talai Community elders has endorsed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report saying the document will unite Kenyans and end tribalism in the country.

Speaking on Wednesday, when they converged at Kericho town to publicly declare their stand on the report, the elders unanimously supported the document, saying it is going to solve some of the problems faced by the Talai community in the country for a long time.

“The entire Talai clan supports this BBI report. This initiative will help the Talai people because they have been passing through a lot of problems since. We hope it will come to our aid because most of our people have been squatters in this county,” said Patron Dickson Sitienei, who is the chairman of the Elders.

The Talai elders supporting BBI is a big blow to Deputy President William Ruto since these are the most respected elders among the Kalenjin community.

Ruto has hinted that he may oppose the document.

