Saturday, 10 October 2020 – It has been a tough week for Mateke singer, Size 8, after her celebrity husband, Dj Mo, was exposed as a dangerous womanizer.

Size 8 and DJ Mo look like a perfect couple on social media but behind the scenes, their marriage is crumbling.

A lady called Margaret Wanyama revealed that she has been warming DJ Mo’s bed since 2016 without the knowledge of his wife.

She disclosed how DJ Mo complains that his wife is lazy in bed and that’s why he is forced to look for sex outside marriage.

Size 8 is seeking refuge in God after her husband was exposed.

In the latest post on Instagram, the singer says that many people thought that she will sink into depression after the shameful scandal but her Faith in God is strengthened than before.

According to Size 8, God has been so real to her during this trying moment.

This is what she posted on her Instagram page.

“I’m here to TESTIFY of what I’ve seen God do in my life guys am in awe of God woi.

“I never knew God the way I know him now this time when many thought I would be so broken to a point of depression waaaa guys its actually the opposite my faith in God has never been on this level sema God carrying me like a baby nimeona neema ya bwana woi the grace I read in the bible I’ve seen it live live in my life.

“God has been revealing himself to me and am beyond shocked of just how much the grace of God is so evident so real guys God is real Jesus is real.

“When the bible says there is nothing impossible with God trust that word mimi ni proof that GOD IS REAL HIS GRACE IS REAL HIS POWER IS REAL!!!

“I’ve fallen in love with God so much more yani nimeona mkono wa bwana!!!

“Dont doubt God whoever is reading this please I beg you!!!

“Waaaa the way I now know God is in a whole new level!!!! Jehovah is I AM THAT I AM!!!!

“GOD IS SUPREME FEAR AND LOVE HIM! LIVE FOR HIM ALONE FOR HIS POWER IS LIKE NO OTHER!!



GOD I BOW BEFORE YOU IN ADORATION IN WORSHIP AND IN PRAISE!! HALLELUJAH!! GOD OPEN INTERNATIONAL DOORS THAT I MAY TELL THEM WHO YOU ARE!!!”

The Kenyan DAILY POST