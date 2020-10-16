Friday, October 16, 2020 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has used his contacts at the house on the hill to access top state secret documents that may anger President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Uhuru, on Tuesday, wrote a memo to all Cabinet secretaries and notified them of a Cabinet meeting on Thursday at Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, Taita Taveta County.

The last Cabinet session was allegedly stormy after William Ruto was reportedly given a dress down for undermining the Government he is serving.

On Thursday, there was wide speculation that the Cabinet retreated to Manyani to discuss the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which the DP is opposed to.

But according to a screenshot shared by Itumbi, the BBI report will not be discussed by the Cabinet

See the screenshot of the Cabinet agenda as posted by Itumbi.

