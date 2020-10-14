Wednesday, October 14, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is set to visit Murang’a county again for a fundraiser in aid of women and boda boda saccos.

According to a Facebook banner shared by Kiharu Member of Parliament (MP) Ndindi Nyoro, the defiant Ruto is scheduled to hold a Harambee for Mathioya Women Sacco at 9:00 am on Friday, October 16, before holding another one at 12:00pm for the Kangema Boda Boda Sacco.

“On Friday we will be at Murang’a.”

“Hustler to hustler empowerment.”

“We are African and Africa is our Business,’ the post read.

Ruto’s return to the county would come just two weeks after his visit to Kenol was marred by chaos after two rival factions clashed leading to the death of two people.

Peter Mbothu, 15, and Christopher Kariuki, 21, were killed during the political confrontation which erupted on October 4, before Ruto arrived at AICPA church for a service.

This comes even as Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria, who is anti-Ruto, has vowed to take charge of all political events in his county.

It now remains to be seen how the events will unfold on Friday after Nyoro scoffed at the Governor and maintained he had the right to invite Ruto anytime, anywhere.

“They are welcomed to Mathioya on October 16, the meeting is there.”

“War drums have been beaten.”

“I support the DP, I’m free to invite him anywhere.”

“If they want to invite their presidential candidate Raila Odinga, I will not invade their meetings, I will not even attend,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST