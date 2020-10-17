Saturday, October 17, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has defied President Uhuru Kenyatta yet again after he went on inspecting Government projects in Meru, in complete defiance to Uhuru’s order.

Ruto made an impromptu visit to a road construction site in Meru, catching a Chinese contractor off guard.

The DP, accompanied by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, stopped by a road construction project in Igembe South constituency and inquired about the progress.

Upon being summoned, the contractor approached the two leaders.

“How are you, do you know the Deputy President of Kenya?” Linturi asked the man who spoke inaudibly.

Ruto went on to greet the Chinese contractor inquiring about the progress of the project in the area.

Senator Linturi reached for the foreigner’s cap and removed it as the worker started to explain the project.

The Deputy President appeared pleased by the progress of the road construction site as he had stopped his convoy on the side of the road.

“We are modernizing our road network so that we can accelerate the movement of goods and services, attract new investments, support employment and local businesses, hence hasten the growth of our economy,” he stated

The DP, together with a number of leaders, made a stop at Tiira Secondary School where he addressed residents over the miraa trade.

He assured that the Government was working to ensure the farmers would get their fair pay from the produce.

Ruto has for the past months shied away from state-sponsored projects after Uhuru took away the responsibility of inspecting Government projects and gave it to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

