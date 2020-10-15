Thursday, October 15, 2020 – Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, has dared Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, to go ahead and arrest him over the deadly chaos in Kenol, Murang’a County, during Deputy President William Ruto’s visit.

Speaking in Sironga, Nyamira County on Thursday, Nyoro said that he will not record a statement with police over the Murang’a chaos as directed.

“Ati wanasema ati mimi niende nirecord statement na polisi. Nataka kuambia Matiang’i, leo hii niko hapa Nyamira, kama wewe ni mwanaume kuja unishike nikiwa kwenu (loosely translates to, they are demanding that I record a statement with the police over Kenol chaos. I want to tell Matiang’i that he should come and arrest me from his own backyard if he is a man enough),” Nyoro said.

The lawmaker, alongside his Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome, had been directed by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to present themselves at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and record statements on the chaos that saw two people die.

They have, however, vowed not to present themselves to police, and have instead been daring police to go ahead and arrest them.

Nyoro, on Thursday, accompanied DP Ruto to Nyamira County, a week after police blocked a similar meeting in the area over insecurity fears.

