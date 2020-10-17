Saturday, 17 October 2020 – The body of a middle-aged man was found inside a guest house in Kitui town on Saturday morning.

The deceased is said to have traveled to Kitui from Western Kenya in the company of two other men.

Phone records accessed by detectives revealed that the deceased was headed to a village in Kitui County to honor an appointment with a witch doctor.

Kitui Central Sub County Director of Criminal Investigations, Singi Nzyoka, confirmed the incident and said that the deceased is suspected to have died from an overdose of a sexual enhancement pill.

The body of the deceased was moved to the Kitui Level Four Hospital Mortuary.

Singi said that a post-mortem will be conducted on the body of the deceased to establish the real cause of his death.

Here’s a photo of police collecting the body of the deceased.

The Kenyan DAILY POST