Wednesday, October 7, 2020 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released a preliminary report of politicians and individuals who caused mayhem in Muranga County on Sunday.

During the early morning skirmishes between Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke gangs, two people succumbed to the chaos, and scores were injured.

Following the incident, Inspector General Police, Hillary Mutyambai, directed the Director of Internal Affairs Unit and the DCI to probe the incident.

On Monday morning, DCI and DIAU officers camped at Makuyu Police Station where they questioned senior police officers from Murang’a County.

An interim report shows that politicians who fanned the chaos include, Deputy President William Ruto, Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro and his Kandara counterpart, Alice Wahome, Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, MPs Nixon Korir(Langata), Kimani Ichungwa(Kikuyu), George Theuri ( Embakasi West) and Major Donk( Embakasi Central).

Makuyu Police boss, Anthony Keter, and DCI Muranga South, David Cheruiyot are also among the goons who caused pandemonium in Kenol.

Here is part of the DCI report that has been leaked to the public.

