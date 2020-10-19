Monday, 19 October 2020 – A 56-year-old man has been arrested by detectives on allegations of money laundering and fraud.

The suspect, who has been identified as Kalela Mwandawiro, a computer science expert at a local University, was arrested at his home in Wundanyi on Sunday evening.

He is suspected of running an electronic fraud syndicate in the country.

DCI detectives found devices believed to be used in internet hacking after raiding his home.

The devices he was found in possession of are used in the interception, access, and transmission of messages to unauthorized recipients.

They found advanced communications equipment including 512 sim cards, 25 modems, an electric inverter, internet routers, a Global Systems for Mobile communications (GSM), a laptop, and a mobile handset.

According to Wundanyi DCI officer, Richard Cheruyoit, police raided the suspect’s house and carried out a search based on intelligence.

The suspect is said to be a former employee of a leading telecommunications company in Kenya.

Here’s a statement from DCI concerning his arrest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST