Monday, October 19, 2020 – DCI detectives have arrested a 23-year-old man who had held hostage a 13-year-old girl.

The suspect, Marcos Menza, tricked 13-year-old Winnie Shakira Adhiambo after luring her through Facebook.

The detectives used forensic analysis and established that the suspect had sent the girl a friend request on Facebook.

He started chatting with her and then tricked her to his house.

The two are said to have lived in his house before he made plans for her to travel to her aunt’s house in Kisumu County.

He did so after he realized that posters of the missing girl were circulating online.

According to detectives, the suspect had tried to change his identity by shaving his dreadlocks immediately he saw the published report of the missing girl.

Parents have been warned by the DCI to monitor each site their children are visiting on the internet.

Here’s a tweet by DCI on the suspect’s arrest.

This is the suspect with dreadlocks.

He tried to shave his dreadlocks to evade arrest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST