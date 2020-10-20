Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, David Ndii, has said that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has become an enabler of counter-reform and a threat to constitutional democracy in Kenya.

In a tweet on Monday, Ndii said Raila, who was a seasoned Democrat, has become a champion for tribal groups and has teamed up with tribal bigots to continue oppressing Kenyans.

Ndii, who is an Oxford-trained economist, mentioned that Raila and his allies are eating with their mouths open and throwing it up on Kenyans.

“Raila and his cows are eating with their mouths open and vomiting on our shoes. He has become an enabler of counter-reform, a threat to our nascent constitutional democracy, a promoter of tribal oligarchy. Why should he be treated differently from those he has joined?” Ndii wrote on his Twitter page.

