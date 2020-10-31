Saturday, 31 October 2020 – About two months ago, June Tuto, the daughter of vocal Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, revealed she is off the market by introducing her white boyfriend and further disclosed that they had dated for 9 months.

June shared photos in a park with her man before they went for a romantic dinner, where they celebrated 9 months of being in love by toasting to a glass of wine.

She shared a photo back then on her Instagram stories sipping wine with her white boyfriend and captioned it, “Toast to 9 months.”

Murathe’s daughter, who is a professional fashion designer, has continued serving couple goals in her latest post on Instagram.

She posted photos having fun with her mzungu bae at a magical beach in California.

She shared photos goofing around with the American man who has won her heart and simply captioned them, “Good morning Santa Barbara”

