Job Description
We are looking for a Data Entry Intern to type information into our database from paper documents. The ideal candidate will be computer savvy and a fast typist with a keen eye for detail. You will report to the Sales & Marketing manager or another senior team member. Understanding of data confidentiality principles is compulsory.
The company will rely on you for having accurate and updated data that are easily accessible through a digital database.
Responsibilities
- Transfer data from paper formats into computer files or database systems using keyboards, data recorders or optical scanners
- Type in data provided directly from customers
- Create spreadsheets with large numbers of figures without mistakes
- Verify data by comparing it to source documents
- Update existing data
- Retrieve data from the database or electronic files as requested
- Perform regular backups to ensure data preservation
- Sort and organize paperwork after entering data to ensure it is not lost
Requirements and Qualifications
- Fast typing skills; Knowledge of touch typing system is strongly preferred
- Excellent knowledge of word processing tools and spreadsheets (MS Office Word, Excel etc.)
- Working knowledge of office equipment and computer hardware and peripheral devices
- Basic understanding of databases
- Good command of English both oral and written and customer service skills
- Great attention to detail
- Diploma or equivalent
How to Apply
Send Your Cv Only to hro@ramaltd.com